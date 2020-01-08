Pickleball a great way to start out 2020 on an active note

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bama Beach Pickleball club demonstrates to the USA Institute for Learning in Retirement at the University of South Alabama Gulf Shores. They explained the health benefits behind playing as well as how diverse this sport is for all ages!

This sport has been around for a while but every year it gets more accepted throughout the world. The skill level is easy and is fun to play for all ages! The social part is also beneficial for mental health with the relations you make throughout the sport.

News 5 Colleen Peterson was able to speak with the Baldwin County ambassador for the USA Pickleball sports, Eddie Mcdonald, about his drive and passion for the sport.

He explained, “there’s a lot of health benefits with the excessive you get but there are a lot of social benefits as well. Any age can play and any age does play.”

