Physical Art Walk planned in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala – (WKRG) The Eastern Shore Art Center in Fairhope will be hosting it’s first physical art walk since COVID-19 forced events to go virtual.
See news release below about event to be held Friday, October 2, 2020.
LATEST STORIES
- BIKER DAD: Motorcycle rider arrested after police chase
- Dems hold hearing on white supremacists within police depts
- Mayfair residents come together to help each other after Sally
- Disney to lay off 28,000 employees at its parks in California, Florida
- Dauphin Island Sea Lab hoping to reopen soon in the wake of Hurricane Sally