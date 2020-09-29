Physical Art Walk planned in Fairhope

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- It has been a couple of weeks since Hurricane Sally ripped through our area. Dauphin Island was one place that was hit hard. The Dauphin Island Sea Lab saw extensive damage from Sally, but the good news is, they are able to rebuild and are trying to open as soon as possible.

Other than trees down, the graduate school building had part of its roof ripped off, so many of the dorm rooms were devastated with debris everywhere. A storage building also had plenty of roof damage. The Marine Science Hall which houses much of the lab’s research facilities had offices destroyed to where big patches of sunlight can be seen coming through the roof and ceiling with insulation and building pieces everywhere.