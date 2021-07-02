Photos: Surfer rescues boy in Gulf of Mexico, presented live-saving award

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Social media was on fire in Santa Rosa County this week as people searched to find a surfer caught on camera rescuing an 11-year-old boy that was struggling to swim.

BeBe Booth sent in these photos to WKRG News 5 of the incident on Wednesday. It happened near the Navarre Beach pier. BeBe learned the man in the photo is Benjamin Cross, local to Santa Rosa County.

Navarre Beach Fire Rescue presented Benjamin with a Citizen Life Saving Award Thursday night.

The award reads in part “Benjamin, your quick reaction, and willingness to help others in their time of need saved a life. Had you not chose to take immediate and decisive action that young boy would have drown.”