PHOTOS: ‘Mardi Gras in May,’ scenes from the USS Mobile commissioning parade

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s port city of Mobile has put on a Mardi Gras-style parade, what seemed at least a little like the Carnival celebrations canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic. Plastic beads and other trinkets flew as nearly 30 floats from Mardi Gras groups snaked through downtown Mobile on Friday night. Thousands of people turned out in a county and state where only about a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated. Many went without masks, though health officials had urged personal responsibility. The parade marks the commissioning of the Navy’s new ship USS Mobile, a shallow-water combat vessel manufactured in Mobile.

  • Families arrives for a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • A horse and rider lead off a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Children reach for a stuffed throw during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Children scream for throws during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Riders toss throws from a float during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Children reach for a stuffed throw during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Bobbi Bailey, left, holds a sign with her daughter Codi Bailey, 8, who was adopted eight months ago, during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • A woman dressed in period costume hands a trinket to a child during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • A rider tosses trinkets from a float during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • A rider dances atop a float during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Hayley Bosarge vies for throws as she holds her daughter Ellie Bosarge, 2, during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Xeavier Domingue, 2, stands on a trash can to catch throws during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Parade-goers vie for throws during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Riders toss beads from a float during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Riders toss throws from a float during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Police ride between crowds and floats during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

