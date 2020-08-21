PHOTOS: High school football returns to Alabama amidst COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is back in full swing as Week 1 games kicked off Thursday night and continue into Friday.
Games in central Alabama and across the state will be a little different due tot he coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines are in place for not only the teams playing but the fans in the stands as well.
Concerns about the possible spreading of the virus grew after video and photos from Thursday’s games showed little no social distancing by fans and very few masks being worn.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey talked to CBS 42 about the importance of fans following state guidelines in order to keep the season going.
“If we want to finish the football season, people [need to] adhere to the rules as much as possible,” Dr. Mackey said. “Yes, get out and enjoy the game, but also, be sure to adhere to those rules.”
Many teams across the state have had to cancel games due to possible exposure of the virus.
