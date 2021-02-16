PHOTOS: Comic Cowboys don’t let Covid keep them down this 2021 Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys took their Mardi Gras Parade virtual this Fat Tuesday.

“In a year with unprecedented political chaos and disorder, we could not let these buffoons off the hook,” the Cowboys said in a press release last week. So the Comic Cowboys have avowed that ‘we don’t need no stinking permit’ and are excited to present our Virtual Parade on Mardi Gras Day.”

The Comic Cowboys have been parading for 137 years and say, “only World War I and World War ll have cancelled our parades.”

The revelers drove past Pillans Street from noon to 3 p.m. Fat Tuesday to the float barns and view this year’s signs. The signs are much talked-about every year and often controversial. They are always a highlight of Mardi Gras.