PHOTOS: Comic Cowboys don’t let Covid keep them down this 2021 Fat Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys took their Mardi Gras Parade virtual this Fat Tuesday.

“In a year with unprecedented political chaos and disorder, we could not let these buffoons off the hook,” the Cowboys said in a press release last week. So the Comic Cowboys have avowed that ‘we don’t need no stinking permit’ and are excited to present our Virtual Parade on Mardi Gras Day.”

The Comic Cowboys have been parading for 137 years and say, “only World War I and World War ll have cancelled our parades.”

The revelers drove past Pillans Street from noon to 3 p.m. Fat Tuesday to the float barns and view this year’s signs. The signs are much talked-about every year and often controversial. They are always a highlight of Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories