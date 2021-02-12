Photography contest at Mobile Public Library in honor of P.H. Polk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- P.H. Polk’s legacy is now on display at the Mobile Public Library.

“Known as unframed images, this is on display until the end of the month in February,” said Valerie Longa, Public Relations Office for Mobile Public Library.

At the Grelot Mobile Public Library location, you can see history firsthand. P.H. Polk is local to Alabama.

“He was born in Bessemer and he went onto Tuskegee University, where he was head of the photography department there,” Longa said. “Public libraries, especially in the South, used to be separate. That unfortunate wrong has been corrected.”

The Mobile Public Library wants to bring awareness during Black History Month and is hosting a photography contest.

“The photography contest is in the style of Polk, so it is a black and white image and also candid,” Longa said.

Contestants can submit photos to Mobile Public Library until Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories