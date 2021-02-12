Photography contest at Mobile Public Library in honor of P.H. Polk

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- P.H. Polk’s legacy is now on display at the Mobile Public Library.

“Known as unframed images, this is on display until the end of the month in February,” said Valerie Longa, Public Relations Office for Mobile Public Library.

At the Grelot Mobile Public Library location, you can see history firsthand. P.H. Polk is local to Alabama.

“He was born in Bessemer and he went onto Tuskegee University, where he was head of the photography department there,” Longa said. “Public libraries, especially in the South, used to be separate. That unfortunate wrong has been corrected.”

The Mobile Public Library wants to bring awareness during Black History Month and is hosting a photography contest.

“The photography contest is in the style of Polk, so it is a black and white image and also candid,” Longa said.

Contestants can submit photos to Mobile Public Library until Feb. 28.