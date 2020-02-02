Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

BEIJING (AP) – The Philippines has reported the first death related to a new virus outside of China.

The Department of Health says a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on Jan. 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat.

He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, the health department says “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise.”

