Petition aims to cancel school Friday after Halloween for Florida school district

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A petition to cancel school the day following Halloween for Polk County students has more than 14,000 signatures ahead of Halloween.

The petition on Change.org started by Moises Rodriguez aims to cancel classes on Nov. 1. The petition already has over 14,000 signatures with its intended goal of 15,000 signatures.

“It’s a stress-free problem too especially for staff members and teachers coming home late from tricking-o-treating or from a friend’s house which most of them probably will. Now they’re tired which effect the learning environment of the class and not to mention how the kids are going to be eating candy all-day,” the petition said.

Polk County Schools posted on their Facebook page saying they were appreciative of the honesty of students who signed the petition, as well as their comments, which include: “Because I don’t wanna go to school after consuming 50 pounds of candy.”

However, schools will not close due to short notice.

“Our school nurses will be ready to assist you with any candy-related ailments when you return … on Friday.” the Facebook post said.

We received a few inquiries today about a petition circulating on Change.org (https://tinyurl.com/y2q8zncs), calling for… Posted by Polk County Public Schools on Monday, October 28, 2019

