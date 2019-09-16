Pet of the Week: Wire-haired terrier pup wants to play!

Mobile Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a 4-5-month-old wire-haired terrier named Radish. He came from a litter of pups called the “Root” pups. Several of his siblings have already been adopted. He is such a happy little guy and enjoys playing with other dogs. At the Mobile SPCA, they work on crate-training, and he is doing well. However, he will certainly need more house training. Terriers are smart and he should catch on quickly. He is going to brighten up your home and bring a lot of joy!

If you are interested in adopting Radish, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!