Pet of the Week: Tic, Tac, Toe Pups

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old Chihuahua puppy named “Toe.” She is in a litter with two other puppies whose names are “Tic” and “Tac.” These are the “Tic, Tac, Toe” puppies!

They came in when they were very young and very small. They were not in good shape.

The Mobile SPCA has given them some wonderful care, and now they’ve grown to be healthy little guys and girls. Chihuahuas are the perfect dog to take with you wherever you go!

If you would like to adopt Toe or one of her siblings, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.