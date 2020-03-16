Pet of the Week: Sweet, sweet Sabrina

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-) — Our Pet of the Week from Mobile SPCA is an eight-month-old terrier-mix puppy named Sabrina. She is so cute. She came from the Prichard Animal Shelter.

She has such a happy-go-lucky disposition and is just the sweetest little thing. We love her curls and the white patches on her paws. She also has some cute little curls on her face. She’s going to make a wonderful family pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Sabrina, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories