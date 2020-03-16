Pet of the Week: Sweet, sweet Sabrina

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-) — Our Pet of the Week from Mobile SPCA is an eight-month-old terrier-mix puppy named Sabrina. She is so cute. She came from the Prichard Animal Shelter.

She has such a happy-go-lucky disposition and is just the sweetest little thing. We love her curls and the white patches on her paws. She also has some cute little curls on her face. She’s going to make a wonderful family pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Sabrina, click here.

