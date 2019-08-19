Pet of the Week: Small scruffy-face terrier is a perfect snuggler

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our pet of the week is a scruffy face little terrier mix named Darcy. She is one year old. She is the perfect size to fit in your lap. She only weighs about 5 pounds! She was taken to the Mobile SPCA because the owners were worried that their larger dog was going to hurt her. He was getting old and did not like a little puppy around! She is house-trained and has the most wonderful disposition. All she wants to do is be spoiled, sit in your lap and give you lots of puppy dog kisses!

If you are interested in adopting Darcy, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!