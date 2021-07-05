Pet of the Week: Senior Maltese needs home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Maltese named Blythe. She was found as a stray. She has a great disposition and loves to be held. She has plenty of energy and would like to go for a walk! The Mobile SPCA has plenty of older dogs and is hoping that people will open their hearts to adopt a senior animal. They need love too!

If you are interested in adopting Blythe, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.