MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix named Rose Ann. Yes, Rose Ann after our own Rose Ann Haven! She has a beautiful mix of white and dark brown coloring and she is a perfect size to fit in your lap. If she is anything like our Rose Ann, she is sweet as pie and loves everyone!

If you are interested in adopting Rose Ann, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!