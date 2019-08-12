Pet of the Week: Precious terrier pup needs home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a cream-colored terrier puppy named Dandy. He and his siblings came from the Pritchard Animal Shelter. They were shy at first, but now they love being held! He is so precious and is going to be a little ball of energy in your home! Terriers are small, smart, and fun! He will need regular puppy training, but he is going to take your household so happy!

If you are interested in adopting Dandy, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!