Pet of the Week: Precious terrier pup needs home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a cream-colored terrier puppy named Dandy. He and his siblings came from the Pritchard Animal Shelter. They were shy at first, but now they love being held! He is so precious and is going to be a little ball of energy in your home! Terriers are small, smart, and fun! He will need regular puppy training, but he is going to take your household so happy!

If you are interested in adopting Dandy, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories