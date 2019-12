MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our pet of the week is a 3-month-old Chihuahua mix named Daisy. She is the cutest little bundle you’ve ever seen! She’s mostly cream with a few tan spots. She is the perfect size to put in your purse and be spoiled. She will require some puppy training, but she is going to be the cutest little thing ever!

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!