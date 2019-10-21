Pet of the Week: House-trained, happy hound needs home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) –Our Pet of the Week is a happy hound-mix named Toby. His owner could not care for him. He is completely housetrained and has a lot of energy. He is going to make a family’s life very lively! The important thing to remember is that he needs to go for walks and have a nice yard to play in. He has beautiful light-colored fur and has a lot of love to give! He just needs someone who is active and ready to play!

If you are interested in adopting Toby, you can fill out an application here. The Mobile SPCA will make a decision about who will take him home by this Friday.

