Our Pet of the Week is a nine-month-old terrier mix named Tilly. She was found as a stray. She has a lot of energy and was very interested in the cat inside at the Mobile SPCA. She loves to play. She is not the kind of dog that wants to sit around all the time. She would love to have a yard to play in and definitely a walk every day.

If you are interested in adopting Tilly, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.