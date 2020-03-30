Pet of the Week: Dalmation-mix is a big sweetie

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old Dalmation mix named Domino. She’s not exactly a Dalmatian, but she has the coloring of one. She probably has a little bit of a hound in her too. She is so sweet. She was rescued from a bad situation. However, she is a wonderful dog and is so excited to receive attention! She loves to give kisses. No doubt, she will turn heads in your neighborhood with her cute black spots.

If you’re interested in adopting Domino, click here.

