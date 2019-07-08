Pet of the Week: Cute Terrier looks like Benji

Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier named Festus. He and his brother were found in a grocery store parking lot. His brother had been shot in the head, but thankfully the bullet only grazed his skin. They are happy dogs, and all they like to do is wag their little tails and play. Festus looks a lot like Benji in the Hollywood movie Benji. He is going to be such a happy addition to your home!! Devon’s daughter, Janie, really liked him!

If you are interested in adopting Festus, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!