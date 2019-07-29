Pet of the Week: “Craig” needs a home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our pet of the week is the perfect dog! He is a seven-year-old terrier mix named Craig. We love the shape of his body because he so long. He was in a family and their situation changed so they could not keep him. He is house- trained and is so friendly and lovable. He is going to make the best family pet! His favorite thing is to get on his back and have his belly rubbed.

If you are interested in adopting Craig, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!