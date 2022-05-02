MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Copper. Copper’s owner fell ill and could not take care of him or his sister.

His sister has already been adopted. He is so friendly and loves everyone! Copper enjoys sniffing around in the yard and keeping busy. However, he also likes to snuggle. The Mobile SPCA believes Copper is housetrained.

If you are interested in adopting Copper, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.