Pet of the Week: Blue has cool eyes!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our pet of the week is a five-year-old Border Collie named Blue. His name is blue because he has one gorgeous light blue eye. The other eye is brown. His black and white fur is definitely a way to turn heads. His owner could not take care of him. He is very calm and good with children. Just don’t be surprised if he herds your children, because that’s what Border Collies do!

If you are interested in adopting Blue, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!