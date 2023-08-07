MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 2 year-old terrier-mix named Barney. Barney was in a home with a woman who could no longer care for him. He loves people, and he loves to play. He does have some energy and will do great with another dog. He’s a happy boy and will make a wonderful family pet. He has wiry fur and will not require grooming.

If you are interested in adopting Barney, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.