Personal aircraft crashes in Jay, FL

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — An airplane has crashed in the Escambia River Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa County Sherrif’s Office says a single-person aircraft crashed near Terrell Landing around 1:00 p.m.

The Coast Guard was able to transport the pilot in his twenties to the hospital via helicopter. His condition has not been released, but the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says he has been trauma alerted.

Jay, Allentown and Munson Fire Departments, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard, and an ambulance responded to the scene.

