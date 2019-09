PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash on Cervantes Street in Pensacola. It happened near the intersection of Cervantes Street and North 19th Avenue.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene traveling west. Authorities are investigating. No word on vehicle description right now. Authorities say the person hit has life-threatening injuries.