Person of interest wanted in counterfeit money case

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) –Biloxi Police are asking for your help in locating who they are calling a person of interest. They say the man seen in these pictures is believed to have used a counterfeit 100 dollar bill to make a purchase.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the incident happened in the 2600 block of Pass Road around 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.

If you have any information about the “person of interest,” you are asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division 228-435-6112, or Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641.

