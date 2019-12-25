Person dressed as Grinch throws cash in mall

CALIFORNIA (CNN) — An unlikely character brightened a lot of holiday shoppers’ Christmas Eve in Stockton, California.

The Grinch–or a man dressed liked him–showered hundreds of one dollar bills on last minute mall shoppers Tuesday evening.

Mall madness- video shows two men – one dressed up as The Grinch running around the center court at the Weberstown Mall.

Holiday shoppers had this to say…”I came through the mall on the wrong day, but that’s absolutely amazing,” says Kristin Shiloh

Carlos Barajas and his family was waiting in line for pictures with Santa when everything “broke loose.”

“It was a lot of money,” says Mr. Barajas.

Mr. Barajas doesn’t know who these men are- but started recording.

The crowd goes wild for the cash.

“Imagine money being thrown around your area, everybody was going crazy picking it up,” says Mr. Barajas.

His kids even got in on the action, saying it looked as if it were raining.

Cloe Barajas, Mr. Barajas’s wife, saw that a lot of people went to go get it.

Word spread quickly-about the mystery Grinch and his holiday magic.

The video went viral.

No one really expected anything like that to happen in Stockton of all places.

The mystery Grinch says, “It’s good, giving.”

The man behind the mask is revealing himself.

“It’s me, Terry. I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends and we just wanted to bring smiles to y’alls’ faces,” says Grinch.

And his goal? Make everyone’s Christmas just a little bit brighter.

“I hope it inspires others to do the same… Give back,” says Grinch… Well, Terry.

