Person dies after crashing car into water at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is on the scene of a traffic fatality crash at Blue Wahoos Stadium at Maritime Park.

Pensacola Police received the report at about 9 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crashed through a fence and entered the water on the south portion of the property.

The Investigations Division, Traffic Homicide Investigations (THI), and Crime Scene are on the scene. The Escambia County dive team and Pensacola Fire Department are assisting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Blue Wahoos Stadium property while the investigation is ongoing. No main roadways are blocked.

Police have not yet released any additional information.