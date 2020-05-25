Perdido Vineyards the first winery to open in Alabama since prohibition

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG)- Today is National Wine Day and there is one winery in Baldwin County that holds an authentic history.

When prohibition ended in 1933, there wasn’t a winery in Alabama until Jim Eddins, owner of Perdido Vineyards, decided to make a change. News 5 Colleen Peterson took a trip to Perdido Vineyards to uncover the past.

“I started the vineyards because I couldn’t buy a decent bottle of my wife for her dinner,” Jim said.

There is a sentimental story behind the opening of this Winery. Jim decided to start growing grapes in 1972.

“I bought 100 acres and planted a vineyard to make my wife a decent bottle of wine. She died last year. She was a chemist and a biologist,” Jim said.

They were the perfect duo as their skills complemented one another. They both opened the first winery in Alabama since Prohibition. Jim has been making wine from local, renewable crops since 1979.

“Perdido Vineyards represents manufacturing of local fruit and vegetable converted to consumer products,” Jim said .

He then explained the science behind the fermentation process of making alcohol. The three byproducts are carbon dioxide, alcohol and heat.

They opened their doors for the first time since this past weekend since the safer at home orders were lifted and had a huge turnout! They offer taste testing that allows you to try all of their unique, and most importantly, local flavors.

