Pepsi Beach Ball Drop at The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — People who want to get a jump start on holiday festivities may want to head down to The Wharf Thursday evening.

There will be dozens of family-friendly activities leading up to a beach ball drop and fireworks at the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The beach ball release — and we’re talking 5,000 of them — will take place at 6:40 p.m. WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be there to broadcast the ball drop LIVE during our evening newscast!

A fireworks display will cap off the night at 8:45 p.m.

Other activities will include camel rides, surf simulator, bouncy house, and more.

Admission and parking are free. The camel rides are $5. Face painting is $10.

Click here for a full breakdown of the event.

