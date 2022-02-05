DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The good times are officially rolling for Mardi Gras season and the parades are back in full force.

On Saturday, hundreds of people made their way to south Mobile County for the Dauphin Island People’s Parade.

It was the back after being canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“This is the best way to do it you know why not.. free things coming off the floats.. candy, moon pies, beads, teddy bears! You can’t go wrong,” said Francis Banks, a reveler.



While the sun was shining, the temperature was chilly but revelers bundled up and lined the street for the annual tradition.

Instead of traditional floats. a lot of people pulled boats and threw the typical throws like beads, moon pies, and stuffed animals.



Anyone was allowed to participate in the parade.