Pensacola’s Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returning to homeport after 54-day Caribbean Sea patrol

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The crew of Pensacola’s Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is scheduled to return to its homeport in Pensacola after a 54-day Caribbean Sea patrol.

During this patrol, Diligence’s crew performed extensive migrant interdiction operations in support of Operation Southeast Watch. The crew of Diligence played a role in the interagency effort to detect and deter vessels engaged in illegal maritime migration.

Partnering with seven other Coast Guard cutters and five Coast Guard aircraft, Diligence interdicted, cared for, and repatriated almost 600 migrants who departed from Haiti. Additionally, Diligence’s crew safely escorted two other overloaded vessels engaged in an illegal migrant venture, ensuring the safety of more than 300 people.

“Throughout the deployment, Diligence’s crew exemplified the Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty,” said Cmdr. Jared Trusz, cutter Diligence commanding officer. “In response to a challenging mission, they supported national security objectives by deterring illegal maritime migration, while ensuring the safety of life-at-sea. The crew provided humanitarian care for those interdicted and treated all migrants with dignity and respect as we safely returned them to Haiti. I cannot thank Diligence’s crew enough for the hard work and sacrifices made during this patrol.”

Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with 78 crewmembers. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.