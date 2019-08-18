Pensacola woman seriously hurt on Pine Forest Road

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Pensacola is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pine Forest Road. It happened on Saturday evening just before 8 pm.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Angela Schmidt was trying to cross SR 297/ Pine Forest Road near Godwin Lane when she was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer. The report says Schmidt was taken to Sacred Heart in serious condition via ambulance but was listed as stable. The report says the walker failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories