Pensacola woman seriously hurt on Pine Forest Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Pensacola is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pine Forest Road. It happened on Saturday evening just before 8 pm.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Angela Schmidt was trying to cross SR 297/ Pine Forest Road near Godwin Lane when she was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer. The report says Schmidt was taken to Sacred Heart in serious condition via ambulance but was listed as stable. The report says the walker failed to yield to oncoming traffic.