SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is dead after a Sunday afternoon traffic accident on County Road 399, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP responded to the incident, which happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on CR-399 (East Bay Boulevard) in Santa Rosa County.

The driver, a 26-year-old female from Navarre, was driving eastbound on CR-399 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to an FHP news release.

The impact resulted in serious injuries to the driver, who was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The passenger, a 25-year-old female from Pensacola, received fatal injuries from the crash. FHP has confirmed that the next of kin has been notified.

Neither the driver nor the passenger used seatbelts during the incident, according to the news release.

Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

The identities of those involved have been withheld with respect to privacy.