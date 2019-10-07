Pensacola woman accused of beating child with extension cord

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of “beating” a child with an extension cord was arrested Sunday.

Shalisha Simone Holmes, 24, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Holmes hit the child with an extension cord on her back, legs and arms. The report says the child was arguing with a sibling over toys when Holmes became angry and began hitting her.

Investigators observed several bruises on the child, some in the shape of a “loop,” deputies said in the report.

Holmes denied hitting the child. She was booked into the Escambia County jail Sunday and is being held without bond.