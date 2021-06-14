Pensacola welcomes new PPD Chief Eric Randall to the city

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday morning the city of Pensacola officially swore in new Pensacola Police Department Chief Eric Randall.

This comes after former Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter stepped down from the position this past December.

“This is an extraordinary great day for all of us all in Pensacola.

People from all over came to the ceremony to welcome PPD Chief Eric Randall. Mayor Grover Robinson among others spoke on his behalf and the department as a whole.

Mayor Robinson says, “Thank you to the current command staff and the current men and women who make up the patrol police force and they will certainly be the foundation of where we go forward.”

Chief Randall is originally from Pensacola and started his career as a full-time officer in 2000 in Newport News, Virginia, and was promoted to lieutenant by 2010. Also working for the FBI and serving as a Commander and Assistant Chief in Virginia.

At the ceremony Chief Randall says he’s ready for the new role.

“As your new chief of police and as we move forward in our commitment to community policing that I have complete confidence that together and working as a team we will meet and overcome any challenges ahead,” says Chief Randall.

Mayor Grover Robinson says Randall had the biggest heart out of all the other people who were up for the position and that’s why he knows he’s going to do well for Pensacola.