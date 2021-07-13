Pensacola veteran gifted new home through Building Homes for Heroes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Building Homes For Heroes has been providing mortgage-free homes for the men and women who served in Afghanistan after 9/11 for more than a decade now.

The nonprofit organization has gifted 225 homes to veterans across the country and recently gifted to a local Pensacola veteran.

Petty Officer First Class Daniel Devine was severely injured from an explosion during his service. He did finish his deployment but suffered from severe migraines and was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, occipital nerve damage, hearing loss, sleep apnea and tinnitus.

On Tuesday morning, Devine and his family opened the door to their new forever home.

“Opening the door and seeing the final result. It’s so open and it’s relaxing,” Daniel said.

Organizer for Building Homes for Heroes Cody Brannon says, “Once we started work, he was not allowed to come in and see the house so when he walked in today… He was floored because we completely transformed it. We transformed this house.”

The group spent about five months completely renovating the home for the Devine family. The organization renovated every room in the house, the yard, and provided brand new furniture — giving them the hope the Devine family needed.

“You guys have given my kids a level of security I don’t know I would have ever been able to give them,” Daniel said.

His son Stephen Devine adds, “It was really nice seeing them because it put a real smile on my face.”

The joy was infectious throughout the morning. Local veterans, volunteers, and organizers all gathered to welcome in the Devine’s into their new home. Stephen wasted no time, either, when it came to setting up his new room.

“I probably would put that right about here… because my bed is going to be about right there… So I want to be able to lean forward and see it,” Stephen told WKRG News as he viewed his new bedroom.

The Devine’s say they are still in disbelief from this whole experience and can’t say thank you enough.

“It’s just incredible and I’m just over the moon thankful. For everybody involved,” Daniel said.

Building Homes for Heroes has also linked in with SAIC, who has now gifted 10 homes within their partnership. The company helped fund this home for the Devine family through donations by employees and a corporate matching program.

For more information on how you can help, click here.