Pensacola protesters speak against Grand Jury decision at “Day of Outrage” rally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people came together downtown Monday night as part of a national protest movement but also to continue to fight for justice for Tymar Crawford who was shot and killed by a former Pensacola police officer on July 5th.

About 50 people joined at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Plaza for the protest organized by Dream Defenders which is a social justice group.

The killing of Atatiana Jefferson by a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, sparked protests across the country including Pensacola.

“It could’ve been me..it could’ve been my sister,” one woman said.

The Dream Defenders group has been speaking out against injustice locally since former Officer Daniel Siemen fatally shot Tymar Crawford six times during a traffic stop.

An Escambia County Grand Jury decided Friday Siemen should not be charged with a crime.

“I think it’s a shame they exonerated him like that,” Cecilia Pressley said.

Body camera video shows Crawford surrounded by officers with a hold of one of the officers’ tasers then you hear half a dozen shots fired at Crawford.

“He should go to court for it and go back to court for it,” Pressley said. “How can they exonerate someone for getting out..shooting somebody in front of their children..in front of their children. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Siemen has appealed his firing from the department filing a grievance.

Mayor Grover Robinson said after watching the body camera video he thinks the department made the right decision in firing Siemen.