Pensacola Police searching for person who fired shots at officer from moving car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for someone who fired from a vehicle in the direction of an officer Thursday morning on Garden Street near North J Street.

Ambrose Ordoyne lives just a block away on West Garden and he said he was up late when he heard about eight or nine shots.

“First I thought, well you know, it’s getting closer to the 4th,” Ordoyne said. “Maybe it’s firecrackers. It wasn’t. I thought maybe it was an accident, no, it was purposeful because they unloaded the clip or whatever.”

Officer Sarah Barbosa was monitoring traffic from her vehicle in the area around 3 a.m. when a red two-door Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows drove by, slowed down then fired about four or five rounds from a firearm before speeding away.

“I got up and I looked out and looked in this direction and kind of scanned,” Ordoyne said. “It was very quiet, no cars, no movement.”

The officer was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.