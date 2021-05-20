KlassKIDS joins Pensacola police in search for missing, endangered teen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police and KlassKIDS Search Center for Missing and Trafficked Children are searching for a missing teen.

On May 17, 15-year-old Anna Marie Holman (possible alias of Eva), left her residence at 5595 Homewood Road. Holman is 5’2, 115 lbs. with brown eyes, and is known to change her appearance with hair color and styles.

Holman has scars on both of her wrists, inside of her thighs and stomach. She has piercings in her nose, belly button, small gauges in both ears with an industrial bar piercing in one ear, possibly her right, and walks with a slight limp due to a broken left femur in 2017.

Her last known clothing is unknown, however, a neighbor believes she observed her walking west on Langley carrying an army green duffle bag and black backpack, wearing a black wig. Holman’s most recent color and style of hair is shoulder length brownish/blackish with lime green bangs.

Holman is originally from Vicksburg, Miss.