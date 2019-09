PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have taken the man who ran after a chase into custody.

Original story

Pensacola Police are searching for a man who ran after a police pursuit.

Officers are searching the area of Rugby Court and Woodcliff Drive.

Police describe the man as a white male wearing a red shirt, shorts and being 5’8″ and 170 pounds.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.