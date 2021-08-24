Pensacola Police investigating body found at Budget Inn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department (PPD) found a body at the Budget Inn on W Cervantes Tuesday night.

PPD says the body has been there for an extended amount of time. The investigation has begun to determine a cause of death.

