Pensacola Police investigating body found at Budget Inn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department (PPD) found a body at the Budget Inn on W Cervantes Tuesday night.
PPD says the body has been there for an extended amount of time. The investigation has begun to determine a cause of death.
