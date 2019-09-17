Pensacola officer-involved shooting to be presented to Grand Jury

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Monday the shooting death of Tymar Crawford by a Pensacola police officer will be presented to an Escambia County Grand Jury.

“This review will be complete and extensive and will determine if any criminal statutes were violated,” Eddins said. “The Grand Jury will also examine the policies and procedures of the Pensacola Police Department regarding the use of deadly force.”

Pensacola police said officers tried to pull Crawford over for suspicion of marijuana but he threw small bags from the car as he drove away eventually coming to a stop outside a home at Brainerd and C Street on July 5th. Police say Crawford disarmed one officer leading to the other officer firing shots at Crawford.

Eddins anticipates the Grand Jury will begin meeting within the next two months.