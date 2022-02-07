PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola mayor said Monday it’s a bad idea for the city to start its own electric utility.

This comes as hundreds of Florida Power and Light (formerly Gulf Power) customers are struggling to keep their lights on after their bills doubled and tripled last month and this month.

A group of people protested outside Pensacola city hall Monday morning but there’s not much the city can do or say about the increases. Another protest is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Many of these customers have no choice. The City of Pensacola only provides natural gas, but the city council met a few weeks ago to discuss giving people in the city another option for electricity.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think this couldn’t be a worse time to do it,” Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Robinson said it’s a bad idea to consider starting an electric utility now while there’s a labor and supply shortage.

“In a time where your materials is high as they’ve ever been in a material shortage market, when your labor is as short as it is in a labor shortage market, now would be the worst time to evaluate that,” Robinson said.

The city would first have to pay $30,000 for a feasibility study, and there’s no guarantee the rates would be lower.

“You think FP&L is charging you a lot for power,” Robinson said. “City of Pensacola can probably charge you more. We’ll find a way we can do that. I don’t think that would be productive for any of our citizens.”

The city council will meet Thursday night but this item is not on the agenda.