Pensacola mayor holds press conference to update residents on COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Mayor Grover Robinson held a press conference Monday to update residents about the coronavirus. The mayor says right now there are no confirmed cases within the community.

He says city facilities are being cleaned frequently and he would like people to stay home if they are sick. The fire and police departments will also have limited tours during the threat. Mayor Robinson says the Parks and Recreation departments have also closed down their programs. Events with more than 50 people have still been postponed.

Mayor Robinson says right now there are no plans to close down bars and restaurants because there’s no community outbreak. Robinson says that could change if we start seeing more cases.

LATEST STORIES