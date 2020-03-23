Pensacola mayor donates salary and continues to ask the public to social distance

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson has donated his salary to taking café of Pensacola sanitation and energy bills.

Robinson is still urging people to social distance and refrain from gathering in groups of more than ten. As of now, county facilities are closed to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Restaurants are take out and delivery only within the county.

Mayor Robinson says he decided to suspend his salary because he understands the financial burden that a lot of people are under.

