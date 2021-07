PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City employees in Pensacola could soon get cash for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Grover Robinson wants to offer up $100 to employees who get vaccinated. Right now, only about 40 percent of the 800 city employees have received the shots.

The money would come from the American Rescue Plan. The mayor says at City Hall, they can’t afford to have a shortage of employees.