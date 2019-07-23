Pensacola mayor: City will do its own investigation in officer-involved shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Mayor Grover Robinson has announced the city will do its own investigation into an officer-involved shooting on July 5 outside a house at Brainerd Street and C Street.

The unknown officer who shot and killed Tymar Crawford is on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. When FDLE’s report is complete and published, the city will also do an investigation, according to Robinson.

Last week, more than 100 people marched for justice for Crawford from the intersection where he was shot to police headquarters over a mile away. They chanted and shouted demands but some of those demands including terminating the officer immidiately won’t happen. The mayor says however they are talking about more training for all officers.

“It’s my understanding they are already in the process of looking at the entire police force training on some things potentially this fall and re-evaluating what we are doing,” Mayor Robinson said. “We can’t do enough training.”

The mayor assures the community the body camera video will be released when the investigation is over.

When FDLE is finished, the state attorney’s office will determine if there is sufficient evidence to charge the officer.